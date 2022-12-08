Taxi driver advised Rwandan siblings to cut killed man into pieces

FOLLOWING the gruesome murder of a Rwandase man who was killed and chopped into pieces by the wife and her brother, it has been revealed that the driver they hired advised them cut the body so that it fits in the vehicle.

Earlier this morning, it was reported that a 24 year-old Rwandase woman Angela Letitsia living in Kafue with the help of her 20 year-old brother Emmanuel Nizeyimana killed her husband Dusabimana Furujotse Mukwiye Ngono after a marital dispute.

However, confused about their next move one thing was certain, which was to dispose of the victim’s body.

They hired the service of the taxi driver identified as Himoonze aged 51 who advised them to cut the legs off the body so that it fits into the car.

The victim was later cut into pieces and put in a basin disguised as meat.

Without knowing an appropriate place to dump the dismembered body, The three travelled from Kafue to Mazabuka’s Magoye area where they finally managed to discard the remains.

Thinking they have left their sin buried in the past, they started returning home.

However their possession of offensive weapons triggered an interest in the police who later found fresh blood stained clothes in a basin.

The trio were then interrogated and the two Rwandase siblings later disclosed that they had a fight with Ngono on Monday around 23:00 and he later died.

Zambia police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale disclosed that the deceased was kept in the house until Tuesday, around 23:00 hours.

Mwale confirmed that the body was found in a decomposed state ,but facing upwards with a swollen head, neck and the two legs were separate from the body.

He said the body has since been deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the three have been detained in police custody.

Kalemba