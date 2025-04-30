TAXPAYER PLEADS GUILTY, IMMEDIATELY PAYS OVER K3.3M TO ZRA FOR TAX EVASION



The Zambia Revenue Authority in its desire to crack down on tax evasion in the country instituted criminal proceedings against Kupros Mining Limited of Kitwe on charges of providing false statements and returns contrary to the Value Added Tax Act.



The facts of the case are that on dates unknown but between 1st August 2020 and 31st September 2023 in Kitwe, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, in purported compliance with the law did provide information to ZRA claiming to show that Kupros Mining Limited was supplied with taxable supplies namely ores and materials on various tax invoice numbers by Wise Focus Mining Limited and Zamgem International Limited for the period August 2020 to September, 2023 which was false in material particular.



This fraudulent action by the convict, resulted in loss of Government revenue in Value Added Tax amounting to over K3.3 million.



When the case came up for plea on 29th April, 2025, the accused person informed the court that they wanted to invoke the provisions of the Plea Negotiations Act Number 20 of 2010, the State did not object to the application provided the accused persons paid in full the evaded Value Added Tax amount of K3,348,202.11 and refunded the cost incurred by the State in prosecuting the case in the sum of K100,000.00.



The accused person paid the said amounts to Zambia Revenue Authority. Upon the convict’s own admission of guilty the Economic and Financial Crimes Court convicted and sentenced the convict to pay a fine of K25,000.00 in default the Director to serve two (2) months simple imprisonment.



All taxpayers found wanting will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.