TAYALI ORDERS FULL REPORT ON LEAKED AUDIO IMPLICATING RTSA DIRECTOR & CEO AMON MWEEMBA





By: Justin Banda



Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has requested for full report to verify the authenticity of a leaked audio recording allegedly implicating Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba in tribal hiring practices.





In audio, it is alleged that Engineer Mweemba talking to an unknown person that suggesting that the hiring process be altered to incorporate with people from a specific region of the country.





Appearing on the Sun FM TV Breakfast show Mr. Tyali said tha it would be regretable and sad if the audio allegedly implicating Eng. Mweemba is true.





The minister of Transport and logistics stated that that the government agenda is to unite the country and not divide it adding that the one Zambia one nation motto should be at the center of the nation.





He has since urged Zambians to refrain from issuing tribal remarks.

#SunFmTvNews