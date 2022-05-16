TAYALI’s LOUD MOUTH HAS CAUSED TROUBLE BEFORE.

I’m still wondering as to why some cases of our beloved citizens are not carefully followed up by the government. Because if the government takes keen interest in some of these cases, some characters will stop making alot of noise. It was these characters’ noise that created some if not all of these cases.

We still remember how the two citizens were gunned down a few years ago for an alleged farm issue. The people who started this campaign that facilitated for the loss of lives are back with their style of living and we are ok with that.

Prior to the death of those two citizens at force headquarters we had two ministers by then who threatened to kill any body who would be around those premises and it came to pass. The government needs to watch such characters that include Tayali Chilufya. Again when UNZA student Vespers Shimunzila, was killed by the former regime, Mr Tayali, behaved in a similar way of justifying the death and even suggesting the victims being recruited by the UPND. These characters are very provocative and their actions affects even ordinary Zambians not in politics.

If the government calls it democracy, one day these guys will cause a regrettable trouble in the nation.The likes of Sean Tembo also who find it ok to refer to others as “dogs” is one other issue that can’t be mistakenly to be free speech. The warning signs of genocide is to hear people start likening each other to animals.

My interest is to know how the deaths of those two citizens at force headquarters isolates Tayali, Nawakwi, the two ministers in the Frontline by then who assured us of the outcome of the same event. That was a premeditated murder just to send shivers in the opposition political parties. Tayali was part of the conspiracy.

You people who investigate these cases, do you ignore the route cause of someone’s actions? Let us say, Sikaile is moving in the streets and Romeo Kang’ombe, calls on a mob to say Sikaile is a thief and has stolen, then a mob descends on Sikaile and unfortunately he dies, will Kang’ombe not be liable to my death or is it just the mob we shall concentrate on? In Murder cases recklessness and negligence can substitute as mortive.

We wait to hear from key government representatives like the chief spokesperson on some of these critical issues that are not followed up accordingly. The freedom in the country has been given to wrong characters.

When we talk of democracy it doesn’t mean insulting those you don’t agree with instead providing tangible checks and balances. If you recall again some of these very characters they also told us that they know it was the UPND leader by then HH who was behind gassing. Why is the UPND failing to take keen interest today in such allegations I don’t know. We want to know what role Tayali played in the incident at force headquarters that led to the loss of innocent lives. It is ignoring of such issues that has made him comfortable with utterances of hate words.

Sikaile C Sikaile