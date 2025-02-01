TAZAMA PIPELINE BOOSTED



TAZAMA Pipeline has increased its efficiency in diesel stock delivery following the introduction of the Drag Reducing Agent (DRA).



The DRA is a chemicals added to the pipeline to improve its flow rate. The innovation cost TAZAMA over US900,000.

Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote officially launched the DRA in Dar Es Salaam yesterday.





The design and activation of the DRA was done by TAZAMA and the consultant. The process was concluded in 15 days.

The new technology has so far increased the pumping of diesel from 2.8 million litres daily to 3.6 million litres.



Tanzania’s Energy Permanent Secretary Jossen Mramba attended the grand launch and commended TAZAMA management for the DRA innovation and general institution efficiency as demonstrated by his Government receiving dividends a year ago.



He pledged Tanzania’s commitment to the operations and sustainabilty of Tazama.



And Mr Chikote said the introduction and subsequent launch of the DRA will also reduce on road damage between Tanzania and Zambia as the pipelines capacity has been enhanced to accommodate all the fuel that was being transported by tankers from Tanzania to Zambia.





He commended TAZAMA for the initiative as it was responding to the diesel stock challenge sometimes experienced in Zambia.



“This innovation presents a commitment to sustainability. The support by the two governments is a sign of reformation in the petroleum sub sector” he said.





He urged the private sector in the petroleum sub-sector to present ideas or solutions to challenges facing the sector.



Mr Chikote said the success in launching the DRA was another score by Zambia and Tanzania in demonstrating the mutual cooperation enjoyed for many years. He said TAZAMA was a critical infrastructure for the energy security of Zambia.





Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba who is also TAZAMA Board Chairperson said the launch of the DRA was exciting as it brought hope to the sector.

He said implementation cost US900,000 and was wholly funded by TAZAMA.





Mr Mumba said TAZAMA expected to recoup its expenses within 2 yrs as the initiative will optimize its operations. TAZAMA Pipeline Managing Director Davidson Thawethe said the DRA is a “game changer” in the petroleum industry. He said the DRA will not only increase the diesel flow rate but equally the revenue for the company.





Meanwhile, Mr Mumba also enounced plans to construct a new oil pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Ndola to compliment the existing one. He said the ground breaking of the project will be done this year.