Teacher arrested for allegedly taping student’s mouth because he ‘laughed’ while another student read scripture in class

A teacher at a Christian school in Florida has been charged with battery after allegedly placing tape over a student’s mouth during class.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Miami, police say Michael Alvarez used green painter’s tape on a student’s mouth after the boy allegedly laughed while another student was reading scripture. The incident reportedly took place on Monday, May 4, at First United Methodist Christian School in Homestead, south of Miami.

Investigators said the 13 year old student claimed he was singled out for causing a disruption in class. According to the affidavit, Alvarez allegedly took the boy into a hallway and taped his mouth shut, an incident police say was captured on surveillance footage.

Authorities further alleged that the student was then brought back into the classroom while the tape remained on his mouth. The police report stated that the incident “caused a disruption as other students began laughing.” According to reports, the student later contacted his parents and his father subsequently reported the incident to police.

The boy’s father told CBS News Miami that his son was not physically harmed but was confused by what had happened. Alvarez was later arrested and charged with battery. Reports said he was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday after posting bond.