Teacher calls on govt to pay him and other male teachers “self-control allowance” because female students are becoming very attractive

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react after a video of a male teacher seeking for a special government allowance for male teachers made the rounds on social media.

In the trending video, the male teacher asked the government to pay him and other male teachers for maintaining their self-control over the Senior High School girls who are becoming increasingly attractive as the day goes by.

In his words

‘’The Minister of Education, I stand for my colleagues, in fact we deserve self-control allowance. Teachers, we deserve self-control allowance because looking at these young girls nowadays, teachers are suffering. Ghana teachers, we are suffering, We deserve self-control allowance because it is not easy.

It is not easy for teachers to control himself for three good years, teaching these kids because nowadays the kind of food they are eating, the kind of body hugs they are putting on, it makes them look attractive but they are very young and it is not easy for us to control ourselves.” he said

His comments has elicited reactions from many Ghanaians. While some do not see anything wrong in what he said, others demand for his arrest and prosecution.