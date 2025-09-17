Teachers free to join voter registration exercise



TEACHERS and headteachers are free to take part in the upcoming voter registration exercise, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced.





MoE permanent secretary Kelvin Mambwe clarified that educators remain fully entitled to take in the registration process, just like any other Zambian citizen.



Mambwe stressed that voter registration is a fundamental part of the democratic process, and the ministry recognises the important support teachers have historically provided in such national efforts.





He said despite some teaching staff being tied up with administering final school examinations, the voter registration represents only a small segment of workforce, meaning there is still room for others to assist with the process without affecting classroom learning.





“We encourage those wishing to get involved to do so in a balanced and responsible way, ensuring that learners , especially exam candidates are not left behind,” he stated.





Mambwe also reaffirmed the Ministry’s appreciation for the dedication of teachers across the country and urged the public to disregard any claims that they have been excluded from the voter registration process.





This follows speculations that teachers and school heads have been blocked from participating in the upcoming voter registration exercise.





The clarification comes at a critical time, as the Electoral Commission of Zambia prepares to roll out its national voter registration campaign ahead of the 2026 polls…



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 17, 2025