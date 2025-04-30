TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION CONCLUDES REPLACEMENT OF 2,000 TEACHERS



The Teaching Service Commission-TSC- has concluded the replacement of over 2,000 teachers and has handed over the list to the Ministry of Education for verification.



TSC Chairperson, DAPHNE CHIMUKA, says the exercise was conducted in collaboration with Provincial Education Officers and District Education Board Secretaries.



Ms. CHIMUKA says the list will be made available to the public once verification by the Ministry of Education is complete.



She explains that the replacement exercise was done using a database of teachers who had retired, resigned, or passed away.



ZNBC