Teen girl escapes ‘house of horrors’ where mom and stepfather held her captive for 7 years in abuse

Ateen girl has reportedly escaped a house of horrors where she was allegedly abused for seven years by her mother and stepfather.

On May 8, the girl, 18, miraculously escaped from the suburban home in Gloucester Township, New Jersey with the help of a neighbor.

She told police the horrific conditions she endured since 2018 when her mother, 38-year-old Brenda Spencer, pulled her from school.

After she was removed from the sixth grade, the teenager was allegedly forced to live in a padlocked bathroom where she was kept chained up, per the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 18-year-old also told cops that her stepfather, 41-year-old Branndon Mosley, sexually abused her for years and often struck her with a belt.

She alleged that he denied her food and sexually abused her while she had her hands chained.

Chief of Gloucester Township Police David Harkins said at a press conference that the victim also revealed that she had allegedly been forced to live in a dog crate for 12 months though it was meant for the couple’s Great Danes.

Her parents also kept her in an empty room with nothing but a bucket, which she had no option to use other than a bathroom.

According to a Daily Mail report, the victim claimed that she was forced to live in sickening conditions, with an alarm system alerting her mom and stepfather once she tried to escape.

Harkins stated that initially, the victim hesitated to share the information with police, yet contacted them a week later after she escaped.

He also said the case was one of the most ‘despicable’ their department had ever had to deal with.

Cops did not immediately share how she escaped the home yet revealed they met with the victim at a grocery store to take her statement.

She chose to decline domestic abuse services, yet called law enforcement two days later to recall the full horrific ordeal.

Detectives found stomach-churning conditions when they searched the home, with the likes of a slew of dogs, chinchillas, and other animals that the girl was forced to live with, all being discovered.

Also, a second girl living in the home, who was just 13 years old was found, and both teen girls were removed from school, allegedly being homeschooled during the abuse.

Neighbors told local NBC affiliate, WCAU-TV, that the family rarely left the home and they had never seen the two girls living there.

Spencer and Mosley were arrested and face a slew of charges relating to kidnapping, neglect, and assault, including one count of third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mosley is also facing sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child by using sexual contact.

According to reports, Spencer was unemployed, and Mosley worked as a train conductor. Now, they are both behind bars and await detention hearings.