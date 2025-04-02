Teen recalls being defiled by knife wielding father



A 14 year- old girl had no choice but to relieve the traumatic incident where her biological father, who is a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Flight Sergeant, defiled her while holding a knife, threatening to kill her if she made a sound.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1C9vQUvscw/?mibextid=oFDknk



The teenage girl narrated the story before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, testifying in a matter where GM, 41, pleaded not guilty to incest contrary to the laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that GM on dates unknown but between August 1 and 31, 2024 in Lusaka had unlawful carnal knowledge of a female namely JM, knowing the same to be his biological daughter.



“My dad came into my room and he was drunk. He had a knife and he told me I should lay down. He said whatever he will say or do, I should not refuse.”





“Dad said if I refuse he will kill me. He took off my clothes and had sex with me while my sister was sleeping. He told me I shouldn’t tell anyone and he left,” she tesfied before Lusaka resident Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli.



The girl further disclosed that when the act happened, her mother was sleeping in her bedroom room.





“During the time the act happened, my mother was sleeping in her room and my sister was sleeping in my room. My father, after coming with a knife, he got me from the bed and put me on the floor where he had sex with me. He was in a drunken state,” she stated.



The girl said her mother discovered about the pregnancy in December last year when she took her to the clinic.





According to the evidence on record, she knew about her daughter’s pregnancy when it was 23 weeks.



“In December, my mother asked me if I was pregnant, I refused and she took me to the clinic were I took a pregnancy test and it came out positive.”





“I was asked what happened and who was responsible for the pregnancy. During that time my mother was outside the clinic, I informed the medical personnel that it was my father who was responsible for my pregnancy,” she said.



She informed the court that she then reported the matter to the police.





Meanwhile, an arresting officer, Emeldah Muntemba testified before court that on January 8, 2025 she reported for work at ZAF twin Palm were she was allocated a case of a mother who reported that her daughter was pregnant.





Muntemba told court that she interviewed the mother who told her that her daughter was pregnant and her biological father was responsible.



“I further asked her if the accused was really the father, she produced an under five card and showed me that she was the mother and the suspect as the father. I then requested that I interview the girl,” she said.



The officer said she further interviewed the girl who also confirmed that she was defiled and impregnated by her biological father.





Muntemba said after the statement from the victim, she interviewed the officer who attended to her at ZAF clinic and was informed that after the mother discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she requested that pregnancy be terminated.



“After the mother’s request to terminate the pregnancy, the officer told her that she can’t terminate the child’s pregnancy because it was dangerous.”





“I also interviewed the accused person and he told me that he had no idea of the offence that he had impregnated the daughter, I then gave a warn and caution statement in English, and he denied the allegations,” she said.



Muntemba said the accused told her that the only thing he remembers was his wife confronting him on what he was doing in the girls bedroom because he was seen coming out from there.





“The accused told me that he could not remember anything because he was drunk. I then made up my mind to charge him of incest,” testified Muntemba.



The court adjourned the matter to April 29, 2025 for continuation of trial…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/04/02/teen-recalls-being-defiled-by-knife-wielding-father/



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 2, 2025