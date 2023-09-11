Teenager given life sentence for murdering his father, stepmother, and three younger siblings

The young individual from Alabama was handed a lifelong jail sentence for the murder of his mother, father, and three siblings. One of them was only half a year old.

Mason Sisk was a 14-year-old boy in September 2019 when his family was killed in their home in Elkmont, Alabama.

Four years later, he was convicted of causing the death of five people, and it was considered the most serious type of murder. Now 18 years old, Sisk will spend their life in prison and will not have a chance to be released.

The judge, Chadwick Wise, gave the toughest punishment for the killings, which he described as horrifying, disturbing, and filled with pure evil.

Since Sisk was under 18 years old at the time of the murders, he couldn’t be given the death penalty.

The people who were hurt were his dad, John Wayne Sisk, who is 38 years old, his mom, Mary Sisk, who is 35 years old, and his three brothers and sisters: Kane, who is six years old, Aurora, who is four years old, and Colson, who is only six months old.

All five people in the family were shot in the head and died.

Sisk first told the police that he was playing video games in the basement of his family’s house when he heard the sound of gunshots. He said he didn’t see the killers since they had already left by the time he went upstairs.

But only a few hours later, Sisk admitted to the murders during questioning by the sheriff’s deputies.

He said in a video shown to the jury that he was tired of all the fighting and yeah, he killed them.

Sisk’s lawyers tried to say that the confession was forced, and that the interrogators used a sneaky method to trick the teenager.

They also pointed out that the person asking the questions, former Sheriff Mike Blakely, was found guilty of stealing and leveraging his position for personal benefit in 2021.

A group of people called a jury decided that Sisk is responsible for all five murders in April. He was given a punishment of being in prison for the rest of his life on Thursday.

I can count on one hand the five most dangerous people that I have ever encountered in my career, and Mason Sisk is the most dangerous among them,” said District Attorney Brian CT Jones to reporters outside the courthouse.

Judge Wise’s decision will make sure that this dangerous person will not be a danger to our children.