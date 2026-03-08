Tehran Police Chief Reportedly Eliminated in U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes



Brigadier General Abbas-Ali Mohammadian, head of Tehran’s police force, has reportedly been killed in joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.





Mohammadian, sanctioned by the U.S. and EU for human rights abuses, oversaw brutal crackdowns on protesters. His forces were accused of killing hundreds—possibly thousands—during demonstrations, including the 2022 Mahsa Amini uprising and more recent unrest in early 2026.





The claim first circulated on X from pro-Israel accounts, often with “ELIMINATED” graphics, and spread quickly among users celebrating the news as justice served against a regime enforcer.





No confirmation has come from Iranian state media or major Western outlets as of March 7, 2026. Official Iranian reports detail losses of top IRGC commanders, the defense minister, and even Supreme Leader Khamenei in the strikes, but Mohammadian’s fate remains unverified.





If true, his death removes another key figure responsible for suppressing dissent and enforcing the regime’s iron grip on the streets of Tehran. Good riddance to a documented oppressor—if the reports hold up.