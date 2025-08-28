Tell Chitala there is no tribalism in Zambia – Hamasaka





State House Chief Communication specialist Clayson Hamasaka says there is no tribalism in Zambia.





In the Monday edition, Daily Revelation published a story where a group calling itself the national consultative conference (NCC) is aiming to call for a national indaba to discuss the enforcement of zero tolerance against tribalism, provincialism, nepotism, sexism, racism and all chauvinist practices that have tended to divide the people and spread unnecessary discords in the country.





But in an interview yesterday, Hamasaka insisted that there was no



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/tell-chitala-there-is-no-tribalism-in-zambia-hamasaka/