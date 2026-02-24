Temba Mliswa Backs Presidential Term Extension, Calls It ‘Extra Time’ for President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Former MP Temba Mliswa has publicly supported the proposed extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term.

He argued that disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Idai justify what he described as “injury time” for the presidency.

Extra Time Analogy

Speaking on the Big Talk segment of Citizens Voice Network about the rationale for extending President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028, Mliswa likened it to “extra time” in football. He explained that it would allow the government to accomplish goals that were delayed due to crises like the pandemic and Cyclone Idai.

“The presidential term extension is justified because we had Covid-19 and Cyclone Idai, which means time was lost,” Mliswa said.

Costa challenged the analogy, noting that in football, injury time compensates for specific stoppages. Mliswa responded that unforeseen events continually arise, impacting the ruling party’s ability to deliver fully on its manifesto promises.

Framing the Debate Within Democracy

Temba Mliswa stressed the importance of constitutionalism and democratic procedures in considering the bill.

He highlighted that democracy allows the majority to make decisions while giving the minority a voice, and that the Constitution contains provisions for lawful amendments.

“The current government should be commended for allowing open discussion and debate on the bill,” he said, contrasting it with past administrations.

He added that democratically elected leaders make decisions affecting all citizens, whether they voted for them or not.

