TEMBO WELCOMES BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S SENTENCING BUT FLAGS SELECTIVE JUSTICE CONCERNS IN ZAMBIA





By: Prudence Mutelo



The Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) has welcomed the sentencing of former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to three years imprisonment with hard labour, but has raised concerns over what it describes as selective justice in Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts.





Speaking on the matter, CAAC Executive Director Brighton Tembo said the sentence, while commendable, highlights troubling inconsistencies in the justice system.





He pointed to the recent convictions of individuals linked to the current administration for illegal sugilite mining in Luapula Province, who received significantly lighter penalties—just five months in prison and fines of approximately K2,000.





CAAC argued that Mr. Lusambo’s case is not isolated, suggesting that several serving government officials could face similar convictions if subjected to thorough investigations.





Mr. Tembo further questioned the agencies’ failure to act while Mr. Lusambo allegedly amassed wealth now deemed proceeds of crime, saying their inaction enabled unchecked accumulation of illicit assets.

