TEN POINT PLAN FOR A SEAN TEMBO PRESIDENCY



By Sean Tembo – PeP President and TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson



POINT 1: Establish a Ministry of Government Efficiency (MOGE) -: One of the biggest challenges that our country has faced since independence, is poor service delivery by Government to the public. Citizens spend hours on end before they can be attended to at health facilities, NRC office, etcetera. Despite recruitment of thousands of Police Officers every year, violent crime keeps going up, and the presence of Police Officers doing patrols in our neighborhoods is almost nil.

The Ministry of Government Efficiency will establish service standards which every other Ministry will be required to comply with, in it’s provision of services to the public, as well as restructure Government departments to ensure reduced wastage of resources.

If the standard says a patient must be attended to within 3 minutes of arriving at a Government Clinic or Hospital, and you’re not attended to within the prescribed time, you just need to call the Ministry of Government Efficiency, and an investigation will be launched and action taken against the erring officers. Working for Government is a privilege, and those who are unwilling to provide a proper service to the public will be removed and replaced by others who are willing to do the job.





POINT 2: Reform the Mining Sector -: The mining sector is Zambia’s biggest sector, and will remain so until such a time that we succeed in diversifying our economy. Therefore, the mining sector has to contribute to Zambia’s economy in a maximum way, which it is not doing at the moment. Some of the key reforms that will be made to the mining sector will include (i) immediate removal of tax holidays, so that the mines can contribute a fair share of tax to the national tax pool (ii) introduction of turnover tax pegged at 3% for open-pit mines and 2% for underground mines, which will be a final tax and will replace income tax, which the mines have been dodging by inflating their costs and understating their revenue, through the use of foreign related party entities (III) moratorium on the issue of work permits for all jobs that can be performed by Zambia’s, so that graduates in metallurgy, mining engineering, etcetera from UNZA, CBU, etcetera, can get jobs.





POINT 3: Cut Government Expenditure -: About 45% of the National Budget has been funded by borrowing, in the past 15 years. This path is not sustainable. To address this problem, there shall be massive cuts in Government expenditure. To start with, there shall be a moratorium on recruitment across all Government ministries and departments, as well as all defense and security wings, for a period of 5 years, with the exception of teachers and agriculture extension officers. All forms of waste of public resources will be put to an end. All foreign missions will be reviewed, and unnecessary foreign missions will be closed. Those which are necessary will be realigned to remove excess staff and other forms of waste.





POINT 4: Create a Conducive Business Environment for the Private Sector -: Lending rates will be reduced to single-digit within 3 years. This will be achieved by Government stopping to borrow from local financial institutions through instruments such as Treasury Bills and Government Bonds. Therefore, there will be excess liquidity in the market which lenders will be willing to give out at reasonable rates, and without demanding ridiculous collateral. Existing regulations that affect the private sector will be reviewed, and those determined to be burdensome shall be scrapped. Property rates shall be reviewed and reduced, as they are currently burdensome. License fees for local authorities shall be reviewed and revised accordingly. All outstanding domestic arrears of K95 billion, shall be liquidated over a period of 5 years. Government will pay all suppliers of goods and services within a maximum period of 14 days, without fail, so as to increase liquidity in the private sector. All Government contracts will be awarded to 100% citizen-owned companies only, unless it is clearly demonstrated that citizen-owned companies are incapable of doing the job, in which case a foreign company will be required to enter into a joint venture with a citizen-owned company.





POINT 5: Zero Tolerance for Corruption -: The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Prosecution Authority (NPA) will be allowed to operate independently of State House. Anyone suspected of engaging in corruption shall be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of their proximity to the President. The President shall lead by example regarding transparency and accountability, by declaring his assets every year. A clear law shall be passed requiring all civil servants and Government officials to declare assets. No civil servant or Government official or employee of a parastatal, will be allowed to do business with Government or any of it’s agencies, even if they declare interest. They will only be allowed to do business with Government after a period of 12 months after leaving the employment of Government or a parastatal.





POINT 6: Maintain Good Relations with the Opposition -: The President shall meet with all leaders of opposition political parties, once every quarter, to hear their perspectives on how best to develop the country. This is in recognition of the fact that developmental ideas are not an exclusive preserve of those elected into office only. To achieve this, Government will ensure that good relations exist with the opposition at all times. Points of conflict will be reduced at all costs. The Public Order Act will be maintained, but it will be enforced in a fair and equitable manner and not used as a tool to prevent the opposition from mobilizing. All opposition leaders will be granted diplomatic passports and treated with respect, in recognition of the fact that they are future Leaders.





POINT 7: Empower Small Scale Artisanal Miners -: In each province where there are minerals, Government shall reserve 100,000 artisanal mining licenses which shall be granted on a rotational basis for periods of 3 years. Therefore, at any given time, there shall be 1 million artisanal mining licenses in force. Artisanal Miners will be supervised and trained in areas of safety to prevent accidents. A Government agency shall be created to purchase minerals mined by artisanal Miners and will be paid cash on the spot. If a given Zambian feels that they can end their poverty by digging for minerals with a pick and shovel, then why interfere with their hard work?





POINT 8: End Load shedding and Other Energy Interruptions -: Load shedding will be brought to a complete end, because economic growth is impossible in the face of power deficits. Even if there is a drought, power shall always be available 24/7, even if it means importing it as far as Egypt. Monthly fuel price adjustments will be brought to an end. Fuel prices will only be reviewed every 6 months, to ensure stability of pricing.





POINT 9: Ensure Food Security -: Strategic grain storage facilities will be constructed in each provincial center, with a capacity of at least 2 million metric tonnes, thereby giving the country total storage capacity of 20 million metric tonnes. This will be done within a period of 5 years, and will ensure food security even during droughts. Zambia’s current consumption of grain is about 1.5 million metric tonnes for both human and animal consumption. Therefore, national strategic storage facilities of 20 million metric tonnes will ensure that Zambians have food security even if we had continuous drought for 13 years. No single grain shall be exported until our 20 million metric tonnes storage facilities are full.





POINT 10: National Unity -: The nation shall be united, not through rhetoric, but by deeds. The face of Government will reflect the face of the nation. When you go to a Government department or parastatal, you will meet Zambians coming from all the 10 provinces in equal measure, and not a concentration of just one tribe, where the President comes from. If we don’t have enough Members of Parliament from other provinces, to ensure a balanced cabinet, they shall be nominated. There shall be no excuse for having a cabinet that is tilted towards one region. One Zambia One Nation will not be mere rhetoric. It will be a reality.



Anyway, TILI TONSE 欄 and the Future is SET ✌



///END



SET 05.09.2025