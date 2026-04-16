Ten Top Scientists With Nuclear and Aerospace Secrets Dead or Vanished – White House Caught Flat-Footed





Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy grilled Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on a disturbing pattern that’s raising serious national security alarms: ten American scientists with access to classified nuclear or aerospace material have either died or gone missing since mid-2024.





Doocy asked directly: “There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid 2024. They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?”





Leavitt responded: “I’ve seen the report, Peter. I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and we’ll get you an answer. If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government administration would deem work worth looking into. So let me do that for you.”





That’s it. No urgent task force. No immediate FBI or intelligence community deep dive announced on the spot. Just “I’ve seen the report” and a promise to follow up later.





These aren’t random civilians. The cases involve personnel tied to critical sites like NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and advanced aerospace programs.

Reports detail unexplained deaths with no cause released or autopsies performed, home shootings, and multiple disappearances where individuals simply walked away from their homes on foot – sometimes with a handgun, sometimes without phone or glasses – and were never seen again.- DTP