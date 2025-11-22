TENSION GROWS AFTER LUBINDA EMERGENCY EXIT FROM NDOLA



A concerned citizen from Ndola has raised alarm over the sudden evacuation of Patriotic Front acting President Given Lubinda and former Cabinet Minister Given Lubinda, who was flown out of Ndola under what are described as urgent security concerns. The citizen reports that the situation surrounding Lubinda’s departure has caused deep worry among some members of the public who fear for his safety.





According to the account shared, Lubinda left Ndola after sensing imminent danger following the recent Kabwe incident. His departure is described as a last-minute decision taken to preserve his safety, with the citizen claiming that his movements attracted unusual attention soon after leaving the city.





The concerned individual states that a group allegedly made up of political party supporters and other unidentified persons tailed Lubinda’s vehicle from Ndola toward Solwezi. The pursuers were reportedly travelling in a Land Cruiser that remained behind his vehicle throughout the journey, raising further fear and uncertainty.





The incident has prompted questions from members of the public who wonder why Lubinda appears to face such risks while other political figures are able to move freely, hold meetings, and interact with party structures without interference. These concerns have added to ongoing debates about political tolerance and safety for opposition leaders in the country.





The citizen concludes with a call for Zambians to remain vigilant in safeguarding democratic space and ensuring the safety of all political players, including Hon. Given Lubinda. The appeal reflects growing anxieties about political tension and the need to protect every individual’s right to participate in national affairs without intimidation.