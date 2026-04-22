Tensions surge in hormuz: naval shadow war drives oil prices higher



Despite an overall ceasefire on paper, maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain highly volatile, with what analysts describe as an ongoing “shadow naval war” still unfolding.





Commercial shipping in the area has been severely disrupted, with the strait increasingly viewed as a high-risk or near-restricted zone for transit.





The instability is already rippling through global markets, pushing oil prices upward as traders react to the growing uncertainty over one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.





With no clear de-escalation at sea, the situation suggests that while diplomacy stalls on land, pressure is being actively applied in the waters where every movement now carries global economic consequences.