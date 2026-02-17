BREAKING: TERM EXTENSION STORM: MUDENDA GAZETTES BILL TO ADD 2 YEARS TO MNANGAGWA RULE





A political firestorm is brewing after Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda gazetted the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3), triggering a 90-day public consultation process that could ultimately extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by two years.





The controversial Bill now heads for public hearings before a decisive vote in Parliament and the Senate but critics say the clock is ticking on democracy itself.





Leading advocate Thabani Mpofu last week launched a fierce attack on the ruling ZANU-PF, accusing it of attempting to smuggle in sweeping constitutional changes without proper public consent or a referendum.





Mpofu argues Parliament has no mandate to alter the supreme law in such a fundamental way, insisting a constitution belongs to the people not a single party. He also claims the governing party lacks the moral and electoral authority for such drastic reforms.





With tensions rising, Zimbabwe now braces for a high-stakes constitutional showdown.