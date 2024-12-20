TËSTICLE REMOVED AFTER MOB JUSTICE



A 19-year-old man from Dambwa Site and Service in Livingstone City had one of his testicles removed by the Livingstone Teaching Hospital after he was severely beaten by community members.





This was after the suspect, identified as Joshua Njovu, allegedly escaped from Police apprehension following his arrest on suspicions of aggravated robbery, burglary, and theft.





Responding to a press query from Byta FM News, Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka explains that on 27th November 2024, Chrispine Mweenda, aged 50, reported that his house was broken into by unknown people who stole goods worth K13,500.





Daka notes that on 6th December 2024, Police received information indicating that the suspects were seen in the Dambwa Site and Service, prompting them to go there with members of the neighborhood watch.





He states that members of the neighbourhood watch managed to apprehend Njovu, who was among the other two suspects.





Daka says after being interviewed, Njovu led officers to his house, which he shares with the other two suspects, and upon searching, suspected stolen goods were discovered together with weapons such as machetes.





He however notes that while the search was ongoing, the suspect, while handcuffed, jumped off the vehicle and headed east-bound towards Linda Compound.





Daka says Officers pursued him and about 3 to 4 kilometers into the chase, he was apprehended by community members who descended on him and beat him as he was identified as one of the junkies terrorizing people before he was rescued by Police.





He conveys that the suspect was violent and grabbed a firearm sling from one of the officers and, in trying to grab it back, the buttstock broke.





Upon being subdued, the suspect was taken to Dambwa Central Police Post, where he was detained and began complaining of abdominal pains, hence undergoing surgery at Livingstone Teaching Hospital, where one of his testicles was removed as it was damaged.