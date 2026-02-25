BREAKING: Texas Democratic Congressman EJECTED from Trump’s State of the Union for brave protest sign.





In a jaw-dropping moment that stunned the nation, Congressman Al Green (D-TX) was physically removed from Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after silently holding up a sign that read: “Black people are not apes.”





Yes. That’s what triggered a meltdown from the MAGA-fied Congressional Republicans fawning over their racist leader.





As Trump delivered his remarks, Green — a longtime civil rights advocate — raised the sign in protest. Within moments, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise stormed over and ripped the sign from Green’s hands, setting off a chaotic scene on the House floor. Capitol security quickly moved in and escorted Green out of the chamber.





Let’s pause for a second.



A sitting member of Congress was removed from the People’s House for condemning racism.



Green’s message was not profanity. It was not a threat. It was a declaration of basic human dignity — a statement that should not be controversial in 2026. But apparently, in Trump’s Washington, even affirming the humanity of Black Americans is too much.





Witnesses described the moment as tense and surreal. Scalise’s physical seizure of the sign escalated what had been a silent protest into a spectacle. As Green was escorted out, some Democrats shouted in protest, while Republicans applauded the removal.





Green has long been one of Trump’s most vocal critics, previously introducing articles of impeachment and calling out what he sees as racially divisive rhetoric. He was ejected from Trump’s State of the Union speech last year as well, when he stood up after Trump claimed to have received a “mandate” in the 2024 election, raised his cane, and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.”





His protest this evening came amid renewed national debates over race, extremism, and inflammatory language in politics.



The symbolism was impossible to ignore: a Black congressman holding a sign defending Black humanity, forcibly silenced on national television.





Supporters say Green stood up for principle. Critics called it disruption. But one thing is certain — the image of that sign, and the scramble to tear it away, will linger long after the applause fades.





Because when defending basic human dignity becomes grounds for removal, the question isn’t about decorum.



It’s about what kind of country we’re becoming.