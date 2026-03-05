Texas Dems Melt Down After Jasmine Crockett Gets Smoked in Senate Primary



A viral video circulating among conservative accounts captures the raw, unhinged meltdown of a Jasmine Crockett supporter who just can’t cope with reality.





In the clip, a sobbing woman—face contorted in tears, voice cracking with rage—unleashes a tirade straight out of the progressive playbook:





Woman: “This is not America! Okay, I’m so upset! I cannot believe this is happening to our country! Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves, Governor Abbott, all y’all! Shame! Shame! Shame on you guys! This is ridiculous! You’re gonna do whatever you can to suppress our votes, you already gerrymandered everything, and you just gotta make it worse, you just gotta make it harder, huh? That’s okay, I’ll still f*cking vote at you bastards!”





The dramatic crying, finger-wagging, and profanity-laced threats against “suppression” perfectly encapsulate the left’s favorite excuses when voters reject their candidates.





Meanwhile, Rep. Jasmine Crockett—once hyped as a rising star with viral clips and big-name endorsements—conceded gracefully to state Rep. James Talarico in the Texas Democratic U.S. Senate primary today, March 4, 2026. Talarico pulled off the upset, winning roughly 53% to Crockett’s 46% in a race that exposed deep fractures in the party.





Crockett called for unity and claimed Texas is “primed to turn blue,” but her furious base clearly didn’t get the memo. Instead of introspection, they’re blaming gerrymandering, voter suppression, and Governor Abbott for a straightforward primary loss in a deep-red state.





Cry harder, indeed. Texas voters spoke—and the left’s tears are just the soundtrack to another failed progressive dream. 