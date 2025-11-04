THABO KAWANA DISMISSES CONTROVERSY OVER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTENDANCE AT TANZANIA’S SAMIA INAUGURATION





By: ZNBC today



Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA says Zambia has always honoured every inauguration invitation extended to it, as part of maintaining strong diplomatic relations with other nations.





Mr. KAWANA says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has consistently ensured Zambia’s participation in such ceremonies either by attending in person or through official representation.





He says there is nothing unusual or controversial about the President’s attendance at the inauguration in Tanzania, noting that the country is Zambia’s neighbour and a valued partner.





Mr. KAWANA further says that Zambia’s decision to attend the Tanzanian inauguration aligns with the nation’s long-standing diplomatic tradition of honouring all such invitations extended to it.

