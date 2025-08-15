Thabo Mbeki declines invitation to National Dialogue Convention



Former president Thabo Mbeki has declined an invitation to attend the inaugural National Dialogue convention at UNISA, Pretoria, scheduled to run from tomorrow, August 15–16, citing concerns over the event’s legitimacy.





In a letter from the Mbeki Foundation, chairperson Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi said the gathering was not officially convened by the recognised Preparatory Task Team (PTT) and described the branding of the event as the “first” national convention as misleading.





She criticised the absence of key inclusivity measures, such as simultaneous translation, and questioned whether the organisers represented the broad range of constituencies identified for the official process.





The withdrawal aligns with similar decisions by other legacy foundations and civil society groups.





Despite the criticism, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who chairs the National Dialogue Inter-Ministerial Committee, has confirmed the convention will go ahead, insisting it remains an inclusive and citizen-led process.