Thabo Mbeki urges South Africa to support DRC in resolving ongoing challenges

Mbeki urges South Africa to support DRC in resolving ongoing challenges



Former President Thabo Mbeki has called on South Africa and the broader African continent to rally behind the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to address its persistent challenges, emphasizing that the DRC’s stability is critical for Africa’s growth and prosperity.





Speaking at the Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s annual African Peace and Security Dialogue in Magaliesburg on September 6, 2025, Mbeki highlighted the need for neutral mediation to achieve lasting peace in the conflict-ravaged eastern DRC.





The dialogue, which brought together ambassadors, policymakers, security experts, and civil society representatives, focused on repositioning Africa’s peace architecture.





Mbeki stressed that the DRC’s complex issues, including poor governance and ongoing violence involving armed groups like the M23 rebels, require a collective effort.





“Given its importance, all of us need to support the Congolese as they work out the future,” Mbeki said, underscoring the DRC’s strategic significance due to its vast natural resources and large population.





The event faced controversy when the DRC government declined to participate, citing concerns over Mbeki’s perceived bias toward the M23 rebels and Rwanda, allegations the Thabo Mbeki Foundation has denied.





Despite this, the dialogue included representatives from various Congolese opposition groups and civil society, though some opposition leaders reported being prevented from attending by DRC authorities.





Mbeki’s call comes amid escalating violence in eastern DRC, where over 7.3 million people have been displaced due to clashes involving the M23 rebels and other militias.





South Africa, as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), has been actively involved in efforts to restore peace, with troops deployed since December 2023.





However, recent casualties, including the deaths of South African soldiers, have highlighted the challenges of military intervention.