Thailand and Cambodia start war with at least 11 d3ad

A dangerous escalation unfolded on Thursday as Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets near their disputed border, following a series of deadly clashes that have claimed at least 11 civilian lives.

The conflict, which threatens to spiral into a broader regional confrontation, follows the injury of a Thai soldier in a landmine explosion on Wednesday. The incident prompted Thailand to shut down all border crossings with Cambodia.

Thailand’s northeastern 2nd Regional Military Command announced via Facebook that F-16 fighter jets had been deployed and claimed two Cambodian military support units were “destroyed.” Army spokesperson Col. Richa Suksuwanont confirmed the strikes were aimed solely at military targets.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense responded by condemning the airstrikes, which reportedly occurred near the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear temple. The ministry described the action as “brutal, barbaric military aggression” and a violation of international law.

“Cambodia reserves the right to lawful self-defense and will respond decisively,” the statement warned. “Our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the kingdom’s sovereignty—whatever the cost.”

Military officials confirmed that armed clashes broke out at six locations along the disputed border earlier on Thursday. Civilians were among the casualties, with homes, livestock, and public infrastructure damaged.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed 11 civilian deaths and at least 35 injuries. Among the victims was an 8-year-old boy, the Thai military reported.

A Cambodian rocket reportedly struck a busy gas station in Kantharalak, Sisaket province, killing six people and injuring ten others. Geolocated video footage shows a damaged 7-Eleven store, smoke, and wounded individuals lying outside.

Thailand further accused Cambodian forces of firing BM-21 Grad rockets into civilian areas in Surin province, including at a local hospital. Footage aired by Thai PBS showed residents running for cover amid gunfire and sheltering in bunkers.

“The Royal Thai Armed Forces condemns these inhumane attacks on civilian targets and is prepared to respond to protect our sovereignty and citizens,” a military statement read.

Thailand also accused Cambodia of planting landmines inside Thai territory, another breach of international law.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai described the situation as “delicate” and emphasized that any response must remain within the bounds of international law.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to “stop Thailand’s aggression.”

The latest clashes follow the injury of five Thai soldiers in a landmine explosion on Wednesday. In response, Thailand downgraded diplomatic ties with Cambodia—recalling its ambassador and expelling Cambodia’s envoy from Bangkok.

The two nations share a complex relationship, with decades of both cooperation and tension. Their 800-kilometer border, drawn by French colonialists during their rule of Cambodia, has long been a flashpoint.

In 2011, skirmishes near the Preah Vihear temple left at least 20 people dead and displaced thousands.

This latest flare-up reportedly began early Thursday when Cambodia deployed a drone near the Ta Muen Thom temple—located near the border in Thailand’s Surin province. Thailand claimed Cambodian troops fired on a Thai army base, triggering the exchange of gunfire with small arms and heavy weapons.

Cambodia, however, disputes this account. Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata insisted their forces were responding to “an unprovoked incursion” by Thai troops.

Prime Minister Hun Manet also accused Thailand of attacking Cambodian army positions at several temple sites, urging citizens to remain calm and unified. The landmine attacks, which cost two Thai soldiers their legs in the past week, have only intensified the situation.

Tensions have spilled into domestic politics. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended earlier this month after a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen—Hun Manet’s father—surfaced, in which she appeared to question her own army’s conduct.

According to Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University, the conflict “is likely to get worse before it gets better,” warning that further escalation may be imminent.