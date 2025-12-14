Thailand ‘CONCERNED’ by Trump’s Truth post, clarifies there’s NO ceasefire with Cambodia





Thailand has expressed serious concerns over Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social post, with officials clarifying that there is NO ceasefire agreement with Cambodia.





The Thai Foreign Ministry stated that “some points don’t reflect an accurate understanding of the situation,” while analysts suggest Trump may have “deliberately distorted the facts” for political purposes.





This diplomatic pushback highlights growing tensions around misinformation in international relations and the challenges of navigating geopolitical narratives in the social media age.