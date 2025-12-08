THAILAND RETALIATES AGAINST CAMBODIA WITH F-16 STRIKES AFTER 2 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED IN ARTILLERY HELL





Royal Thai F-16s unleashed airstrikes on Cambodian artillery and command posts in Oddar Meanchey Province.





They’re retaliating for grenade and rocket barrages that killed 2 Thai soldiers and wounded 4 in Ubon Ratchathani.





Clashes raged 30+ minutes near Phu Pha Lek, with borders sealed and 385K+ Thais evacuated, echoing July’s 48-death bloodbath.





Cambodia claims Thai provocation; Bangkok blames Phnom Penh’s mines.



Trump’s October truce, brokered post-July war (300K displaced), hangs by a thread, risking ASEAN implosion and U.S. pullout from bases.





With $10B trade at stake and nukes lurking, one stray shell could drag India/China in, turning Southeast Asia’s powder keg into global fire.



Source: Reuters, Japan Times