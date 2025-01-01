THANDIWE SCHOOLS CARELESS “GIANT” SIMOn  MWEWA  LANE

EDITOR’S CHOICE – THANDIWE SCHOOLS CARELESS “GIANT” MWEWA



Open Letter to Mr Simon Mwewa



Dear Mr. Mwewa,



I trust this letter reaches you in good health, but the reason I write today is far from a pleasant one. I am deeply disturbed by the callous and irresponsible comments you posted on your social media in the aftermath of the tragic road traffic accident involving renowned artist Wesley Chibambo, also known as Daddy Krazy. Your post, which attacked and belittled artists in a highly degrading manner, has ignited widespread outrage and disbelief, leaving many to question your complete lack of empathy and common sense.





The accident occurred along the Great North Road, between Kabwe and Kapiri, when a Shacman truck, driven by Kachalwa Lweendo, lost control due to excessive speed and collided with two vehicles. Tragically, the driver of the Toyota Allex and two passengers lost their lives at the scene, while Daddy Krazy, who was also in the Toyota Allex, sustained severe injuries. Additionally, the driver of the Nissan Hardbody involved in the crash was another life lost in this horrific tragedy.





Yet, instead of showing any decency or compassion in response to this devastating event, you took to social media to make a repugnant comment that singled out and mocked artists, saying, “You dunda head artists… don’t drink and drive. Muzafa.” This remark was made despite the fact that police had already confirmed the cause of the crash was the reckless driving of the Shacman truck driver. Your post blatantly disregarded the truth, focusing instead on casting blame on an entire group—artists—who had no involvement in the accident whatsoever.





Mr. Mwewa, I must ask: What on earth possessed you to make such an ignorant and cruel statement at a time like this? Lives were lost, a beloved public figure is fighting for his life in the hospital, and yet you chose to mock and generalize an entire profession in the most thoughtless way possible. Your words were not only insensitive; they were a complete distortion of the facts. The real cause of this tragedy, as confirmed by law enforcement, was the reckless actions of the truck driver. Yet, in your self-righteousness, you chose to deflect the blame and direct it at innocent people for no reason other than your own misguided impulse.





If the public backlash you received wasn’t enough, you followed up by defending your offensive statement with an even more disgraceful justification: “ONLY DRUNKARDS ARE OFFENDED BY THAT POST…KAILI 90% OF ZAMBIANS ARE DRUNKARDS.” To say this was irresponsible would be an understatement. How could someone with your platform—someone who should be using their influence for positive change—utter such harmful, divisive, and deeply irresponsible words that only serve to perpetuate damaging stereotypes and division?





What is most shocking, and frankly unforgivable, is the complete lack of empathy in your words. Instead of seizing this moment to encourage responsibility, promote road safety, or offer condolences to the grieving families, you chose to belittle an entire group of people for the sake of making a cheap point. That point was not only misguided but downright cruel, especially when so many are mourning the loss of their loved ones.



It is difficult for me to fathom that your actions were not driven by a desire to provoke attention or expand your audience at the expense of others’ suffering. If, however, that is the case, then it is clear that you are treading a dangerously reckless path. No amount of social media clout or attention can justify the kind of thoughtless, harmful comments you have made during this tragic time.





As a public figure, you carry a significant responsibility. Your words have the power to influence, to heal, and to educate. Instead, your comments have contributed to further division, disrespect, and an utter disregard for the grief and pain that families are enduring. Your words matter, Mr. Mwewa, and they are either a force for compassion and unity or they continue to undermine the very fabric of our society.





I implore you to take a long, hard look at the consequences of your statements. Reflect on the kind of example you are setting for your followers, especially given the position you hold in the public eye. It is not too late to right this wrong. You still have the opportunity to issue a sincere apology, demonstrate genuine empathy, and use your platform to drive conversations about responsible driving, the importance of compassion, and the value of human life.



I strongly urge you to recognize the severity of the situation and reconsider the approach you’ve taken. We all have a role to play in shaping a society that upholds respect, empathy, and human dignity, particularly in times of tragedy. Your actions can either contribute to healing or continue to perpetuate harm. The choice is yours.



Sincerely,

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma