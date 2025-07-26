Thank God Hichilema was jailed, his Incarceration taught him to care for inmates

ACTING Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Collins Nzovu has recognised the unique insights brought to prison reform by President Hakainde Hichilema, whose personal experience as an inmate shaped his approach to inmate welfare.

Nzovu declared that the president’s time as an inmate instilled in him an unshakable understanding of the challenges faced by those in correctional facilities.

Speaking at the 2025 International Day of Prayer and Action for Inmates at Mwembeshi Correctional Centre today, Nzovu encouraged the inmates to take a lesson from President Hichilema’s experience, highlighting the determination and resilience that allowed him to ascend to the presidency despite his own time as an inmate.

He urged inmates to embrace their time behind bars as an opportunity for reflection and self-improvement.

“Do not view your time here as a punishment,” but as an opportunity for rehabilitation and redemption. Learn from your mistakes and become the best versions of yourselves,” Nzovu counseled.

He emphasised government’s commitment to providing education for poor inmates, declaring that the bursary scheme managed by the Ministry of Education remains accessible and to all Zambian youths, including those currently behind bars serving sentences.

“We are unwavering in our support for education in correctional centers, through partnerships with TEVETA and other institutions, inmates are acquiring valuable life and vocational skills that will equip them for success upon their release,” he affirmed.

The minister further lauded the practical skills training programmes available to young offenders within correctional facilities, emphasising their value in preparing inmates for successful reintegration into society upon their release.

Nzovu further reaffirmed government’s commitment to holistic rehabilitation for inmates, stating that family support, mental health counseling, and community integration programmes will be prioritised to prevent ex convicts from repeating offences and ensure successful reintegration into society.

Meanwhile Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukutu appealed to the religious organisations, civil society groups, and other stakeholders, imploring them to enhance their commitment to the reintegration of inmates.

He underscored the pivotal role that acceptance and inclusivity play in the successful rehabilitation of inmates, urging Zambian society to open their hearts to ex-inmates and offer them the support necessary for a fresh start.

The 2025 International Day of Prayer and Action for Inmates was commemorated under the theme, “Love can change a story: Young offenders deserve a second chance” (Luke 15:17-24).https://kalemba.news/column/thank-god-hichilema-was-jailed-his-incarceration-taught-him-to-care-for-inmates/

Story and pictures by Sharon Zulu

Kalemba July 25, 2025