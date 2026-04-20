“THANK YOU, I’M SO SORRY” – MUTALE MWANZA AFTER CASE DROPPED

Media personality Chinyimba Lusumpa, popularly known as Chichi Daisy, has withdrawn a cyber harassment case against fellow media personality Mutale Mwanza.

The development follows Lusumpa’s formal request to have the charge dropped, a move that has since been approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In an emotional scene outside court earlier today, Mwanza expressed remorse, telling Chichi Daisy, “I am so sorry, thank you,” shortly after the case was officially discontinued. The two later shared an emotional moment.