Thanks to HH that Ministry of Religious Affairs  is no more…It divided the nation- Chomba Kaoma

By Chomba Kaoma

THE MINISTRY OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS



After the 2016 general elections President Edgar Lungu decided to create a new Ministry basically out of goodwill and respect for Christianity and the proclamation that zambia is and shall remain a Christian nation.





Unfortunately what was meant to be a good Ministry to look into the affairs of Christians became a political party on its own. This Ministry divided the Christian community like no man’s business to an extent that some Men of God perceived to be enemies of the Government were sent packing out of the country. Even those perceived to be prophets.





The first casualty of this Ministry was my very own good brother and friend Prophet Seer1 , I call him brother Andrew. Despite what he said about me which he deeply knows that is not true. I still hold him in the highest esteem because this guy has nothing but just genuine love for this country. My of God may God continue blessing you wherever you are!! You shall always be a Son of the soil





Secondly some greedy Pastors Ganged up to fight the Prophetic Ministry as it was new in zambia, a lot was being said about Senior Prophets like Shepard Bushiri and my father Prophet Ambassador Uebert Angel. But what a lot of people don’t know is that the process of deportation did not start at state house No. it was all initiated by the Ministry of religious affairs then sent to Home affairs and finally state house for final approval.





Mostly by the time things reached plot one Malicious reports and unsubstantiated allegations would have been labeled against the Men of God coming in the country. Please forgive President Edgar Lungu in his death. The people who fought the prophetic Ministry are known Men of God here in zambia together with some officials who served in The Ministry of religious and Home affairs.





During the deportation of Ambassador Prophet Uebert Angel the former First Lady wasn’t even around. That’s the time she went to receive the ambulance donations in the USA. So the people who told the Prophet that the former First Lady was present at the airport actually lied. Maybe it was the Religious affairs Minister or any other person but Not the former First Lady.





But now thanks to HH that Ministry is no more!! It divided the nation so bad such that others were even more holier than thou. Personally am not a papa follower but I just have great respect for these men who have devoted their lives to doing Gods work. My good brother Prophet Bushiri please pray for this great nation as we head into the elections!!





Prophet Ambassador Uebert Angel yours is actually a bigger task Sir. Pray for us that we can be able to burry our late President in dignity and honor!! We need more of your Prayers than curses!!



I thank you