That soccer stadium, or Pente service, kind of screaming for Bill 7 we saw in State House yesterday, was eyebrow raising- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti

President Hichilema believes in decorum. He is the consummate corporate guy.



Proper!



Cooked in board rooms full of – Chairperson with your leave I….





That side of him does not come across as put on. He naturally favours the formal, maybe even the conservative.



With that said, that soccer stadium, or Pente service, kind of screaming for Bill 7 we saw in State House yesterday, was eyebrow raising.





It was not what one would expect, from this President, about the matter that was under discussion.



I mean,he was flowing with gutter, dumb statements like – those who have no children should not talk about Bill 7.





Hmm!



This, by the way, is not about Bill 7 per se. It is not even about the fact that those that love the Bill had their turn at State House.



It is that watching the President host a rowdy gathering on such a sober matter like constitutional reform, produced a major sense of dissonance. Things clanging.





Simply, when the President decides that in order to amend the Republican Constitution, he is willing to be the lion that tries to convince everyone that he is enjoying a vegeterain dish, one has to wonder why?





What is the personal crisis that Bill 7 will address that the President can allow one part of the church to attack another, without a simple – no you cannot do that?





To get back to that statement, about those with no children speaking about the constitution – ba Pente che. Sometimes you feel like weeping at their zero character.





So that man, went home to the wife and children he spoke about and said – I was at State House today. I addressed the President.





Iye, chifundo for that wife and children. What kind of insults does he throw to them in private, if he can be so unrefined in public?



Heneway!