“That’s Not the Right Daughter” – VDM Accuses Pastor Chris Okafor of Deception



Social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has launched a fresh attack on Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing the cleric of attempting to mislead the public by presenting the “wrong” daughter to testify on the pulpit.





Context of the Drama



The controversy follows Pastor Okafor’s recent public apology to actress Doris Ogala, during which he knelt on the altar.1 The scandal involves severe allegations, including claims that the pastor shared explicit videos of his children. To address the rumors of sexual harassment involving his daughters, the pastor brought one of his children to the stage to clear his name.





The Identity Switch



However, VDM claims this was a calculated deception. In a detailed video, the activist alleged that the girl presented to the congregation is 15-year-old Daniella Chidera Okafor, who currently lives with the pastor.





VDM argues that she is not the daughter whose voice was heard in the leaked audio making allegations. He clarified that the daughter involved in the scandal is a different “Chidera” who is currently studying in Canada. He noted that while they share the same father, they have different mothers.





The DNA Challenge



Escalating the feud, VDM demanded that the cleric undergo a televised DNA test to prove the paternity of his children. He issued a high-stakes ultimatum regarding the potential results.





He firmly stated:



“If the percentage shows you are their father, you will take full responsibility of your daughter’s school fees in Canada. Yoh will never climb the alter again in your life. You will carry the key of that church and give them or you demolish the church”



https://youtu.be/TdqgfALVhx0