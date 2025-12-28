“That’s witchcraft”, followers tell Mundubile as they bash him for rubbishing Hichilema’s ranking





PF presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has rubbished President Hakainde Hichilema’s inclusion on The Telegraph’s list of the best performing global leaders of 2025.







But the criticism has backfired on the afro-rearing Mporokoso lawmaker with his own followers turning against him, and some drawing parallels between his reaction and witchcraft.





Yesterday, The Telegraph included President Hichilema on the list of the best performing global leaders of the year 2025 owing to his efforts in rescuing the once-crumbling Zambian economy.





The publication’s judges praised the Zambian Head of State for turning around an economy once called a “basket case” and making it a model of discipline and reform.





They said under his leadership, investors have regained confidence, key institutions have been improved, and careful financial management has become a feature of his government.





Experts also note that President Hichilema balances economic management with diplomacy, keeping Zambia’s interests while maintaining good relations with other countries.





In reacting to the ranking,

Mundubile took to Facebook ignited a storm after posting a lengthy commentary dismissing the British publication’s recognition of President Hichilema, arguing that poverty, load shedding, unpaid farmers and high fuel prices disqualify the Head of State from any global praise.





Mundubile urged Zambians not to celebrate President’s ranking, but should laugh bitterly.



“When a British editorial board at The Telegraph decides that Hakainde Hichilema is one of the ‘best presidents in the world,’ Zambians should pause, not to celebrate, but to laugh bitterly,” Mundubile stated.





“The Telegraph may see a statesman; Zambians see a salesman of hope who forgot to deliver.”



But instead of rallying behind him, many of his followers turned the heat on Mundubile accusing him of bitterness, selective outrage and refusing to acknowledge economic progress under the UPND government.





Others even said his reaction amounted to witchcraft.



Other commenters reminded Mundubile that Zambia’s debt crisis, which President Hichilema inherited, was created under PF rule, adding that it was dishonest to blame current hardships without admitting the damage left behind.





A number of netizens also questioned Mundubile’s presidential ambitions, warning that constantly attacking positive news about Zambia makes the opposition appear unpatriotic and disconnected from citizens who want the country to succeed, regardless of who is in power.





“Learn to clap for others, you never know what tomorrow holds, you may be the next head of state. This bitterness is just too much,” wrote one follower, while another told Mundubile that “Jealous is bad, opposition does not mean criticizing everything even good things.”



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 28, 2025