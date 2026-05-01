The ‘10% Rule’ for contributors who accesed 20% Early Lumpsum Access
Good morning friends and Happy labour day !
As promised, I thought of starting with a strict legal interpretation of the provisions under the NAPSA Bill of 2026 and how sections 35 and 36 interact, and what rights they create and limit for a contributor.
- Nature of the right created
The Act creates a conditional statutory entitlement to lump sum benefits:
- Under section 35, a member may access 20% of indexed contributions plus interest before retirement (subject to age/contribution thresholds and written consent).
- Under section 36(1), a member may access 30% of indexed contributions plus interest within the defined pre-retirement window.
The repeated use of “may” is legally significant:
- It denotes a discretionary, elective right, not an automatic entitlement.
- The right is exercisable only in accordance with statutory conditions.
- Effect of prior election (Section 36(2))
Section 36(2) introduces a qualifying limitation on the 30% entitlement.
Properly interpreted, it does three things:
(a) Segmentation of contributions
It legally divides the member’s contribution history into two distinct periods:
- Contributions before the pre-retirement withdrawal (section 35)
- Contributions after that withdrawal
This is not merely administrative but it creates two legally distinct benefit bases.
(b) Modification (not extinction) of the 30% right
For contributions made before the section 35 withdrawal:
- The member’s entitlement under section 36 is reduced from 30% to 10% for those who accessed 20% lumpsum earlier.
For contributions made after:
- The full 30% entitlement remains intact
Thus, section 36(2) operates as a statutory variation of entitlement, not a denial.
(c) Anti-duplication rule
The provision must be read purposively as preventing:
- Multiple extractions from the same contribution base
Legally, it functions as an anti-double-benefit clause, ensuring that once 20% has been taken, the remaining accessible portion from that same pool is limited.
- Legal character of the “10%”
The “10%” is not an independent benefit. It is:
- A residual entitlement derived from the original 30% right under section 36(1)
- Applicable only to a defined subset of contributions (pre-withdrawal funds)
In effect:
Section 36(2)(a) redefines the scope of section 36(1) in cases where section 35 has been invoked.
- Principle of election
A key legal doctrine at play is election:
- By opting to take the 20% pre-retirement benefit, the member is deemed to have elected a benefit structure
- That election carries legal consequences, namely the reduced future entitlement (10%)
This election is:
- Voluntary (requires written consent under section 35)
- Binding in its statutory consequences
- Harmonised reading of sections 35 and 36
The provisions must be read together to avoid contradiction:
- Section 35 grants early access (partial lump-sum)
- Section 36 preserves pre-retirement access, but
- Section 36(2) ensures internal consistency and financial integrity
Thus, the correct interpretation is that:
The Act creates a single, integrated lump sum regime, with built-in adjustments depending on whether early access has already been exercised.
- Legal effect on entitlements
In precise terms:
- A member who has not accessed section 35 retains a full 30% entitlement under section 36(1)
- A member who has accessed section 35:
has a modified entitlement:
- 10% on pre-withdrawal contributions for those who earlier accessed the 20%
- 30% on post-withdrawal contributions
- Conclusion
The correct legal interpretation relating to the bill is that:
- The Bill does not grant cumulative lump sum rights on the same contributions
- Instead, it establishes a sequenced and conditional entitlement framework
- The “10% rule” is a statutory limitation arising from prior exercise of a benefit (those who accessed the 20%), grounded in the principle of election and anti-duplication
In essence, the contributor’s rights are not absolute, but structured and contingent, with earlier access legally reshaping later entitlements.
Happy Labour Day!
Sunday Chilufya