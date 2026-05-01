The ‘10% Rule’ for contributors who accesed 20% Early Lumpsum Access

Good morning friends and Happy labour day !

As promised, I thought of starting with a strict legal interpretation of the provisions under the NAPSA Bill of 2026 and how sections 35 and 36 interact, and what rights they create and limit for a contributor.

Nature of the right created

The Act creates a conditional statutory entitlement to lump sum benefits:

Under section 35, a member may access 20% of indexed contributions plus interest before retirement (subject to age/contribution thresholds and written consent).

Under section 36(1), a member may access 30% of indexed contributions plus interest within the defined pre-retirement window.

The repeated use of “may” is legally significant:

It denotes a discretionary, elective right, not an automatic entitlement.

The right is exercisable only in accordance with statutory conditions.

Effect of prior election (Section 36(2))

Section 36(2) introduces a qualifying limitation on the 30% entitlement.

Properly interpreted, it does three things:

(a) Segmentation of contributions

It legally divides the member’s contribution history into two distinct periods:

Contributions before the pre-retirement withdrawal (section 35)

Contributions after that withdrawal

This is not merely administrative but it creates two legally distinct benefit bases.

(b) Modification (not extinction) of the 30% right

For contributions made before the section 35 withdrawal:

The member’s entitlement under section 36 is reduced from 30% to 10% for those who accessed 20% lumpsum earlier.

For contributions made after:

The full 30% entitlement remains intact

Thus, section 36(2) operates as a statutory variation of entitlement, not a denial.

(c) Anti-duplication rule

The provision must be read purposively as preventing:

Multiple extractions from the same contribution base

Legally, it functions as an anti-double-benefit clause, ensuring that once 20% has been taken, the remaining accessible portion from that same pool is limited.

Legal character of the “10%”

The “10%” is not an independent benefit. It is:

A residual entitlement derived from the original 30% right under section 36(1)

Applicable only to a defined subset of contributions (pre-withdrawal funds)

In effect:

Section 36(2)(a) redefines the scope of section 36(1) in cases where section 35 has been invoked.

Principle of election

A key legal doctrine at play is election:

By opting to take the 20% pre-retirement benefit, the member is deemed to have elected a benefit structure

That election carries legal consequences, namely the reduced future entitlement (10%)

This election is:

Voluntary (requires written consent under section 35)

Binding in its statutory consequences

Harmonised reading of sections 35 and 36

The provisions must be read together to avoid contradiction:

Section 35 grants early access (partial lump-sum)

Section 36 preserves pre-retirement access, but

Section 36(2) ensures internal consistency and financial integrity



Thus, the correct interpretation is that:

The Act creates a single, integrated lump sum regime, with built-in adjustments depending on whether early access has already been exercised.

Legal effect on entitlements

In precise terms:

A member who has not accessed section 35 retains a full 30% entitlement under section 36(1)

A member who has accessed section 35:

has a modified entitlement:

has a modified entitlement: 10% on pre-withdrawal contributions for those who earlier accessed the 20%

30% on post-withdrawal contributions

Conclusion

The correct legal interpretation relating to the bill is that:

The Bill does not grant cumulative lump sum rights on the same contributions

Instead, it establishes a sequenced and conditional entitlement framework

The “10% rule” is a statutory limitation arising from prior exercise of a benefit (those who accessed the 20%), grounded in the principle of election and anti-duplication

In essence, the contributor’s rights are not absolute, but structured and contingent, with earlier access legally reshaping later entitlements.

Happy Labour Day!

Sunday Chilufya