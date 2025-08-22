The $100,000 Grass Cutter: Zambia’s Most Expensive Lawn Mower Lands at Heroes Stadium





Forget Bentleys, forget Lamborghinis Zambia has just unveiled its latest luxury asset: a grass cutter valued at a jaw-dropping $100,000 (K2.3 million). Yes, you read that right K2.3 million to trim grass.





Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, proudly inspected the newly acquired lawn mower at National Heroes Stadium, treating it almost like the arrival of a new aircraft. One could almost hear the crowd whisper: “Is this a grass cutter or a space shuttle?”





The minister explained that the equipment will help maintain the hybrid turf soon to be installed at the stadium. For that price, one can only assume the machine doesn’t just cut grass perhaps it also sings the national anthem, cooks nshima, and negotiates debt restructuring.





And if that wasn’t enough, Nkandu was also present for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Jiangsu Fanye Power Energy Equipment Ltd, who will solarise the stadium. Solar power plus a golden lawn mower? The future of Zambian sport has never looked shinier.





But the question on everyone’s lips remains: does this grass cutter come with air conditioning, bulletproof glass, or maybe a built-in Wi-Fi router? For $100,000, one would expect at least a cup holder.





After all, in a country where a 25kg bag of mealie meal costs K450, spending K2.3 million on a lawn mower makes perfect sense because clearly, the grass at Heroes Stadium must be more important than the stomachs in people’s homes.



©️ KUMWESU | August 22, 2025