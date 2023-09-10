The 2016 Rigging Activities And The Pre- 2021 General Elections Activities Must Be Probed- Mark Simuuwe

THE 2016 RIGGING ACTIVITIES AND THE PRE- 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS ACTIVITIES MUST BE PROBED ; IT IS DANGEROUS TO LEAVE ILLEGAL ELECTION ACTIVITIES TO POSTERITY AS HISTORY HAS A TENDENCY TO REPEAT ITSELF WHEN PERPETRATORS GO UNPUNISHED IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Mark Simuuwe writes…

Leaving acts of treason by attempting to use unconstitutional means of putting leaders in power should not be left to posterity. History has a tendency of repeating itself when offenders go unpunished. Some of the reasons for probing into such matters are well-known as questions to following incidents have not been answered:

1. The details of rigged 2016 elections must be addressed as keeping quiet will leave so many questions unanswered now and in the future, and will create a basis to justify the action when the constitutional method will not seem to work ;

2. The 2016 airlifting of Ballot papers and boxes using ZAF planes to City Airport without other stakeholders with alleged pre- marked ballots leading to the arrest of Hon Mwaliteta and pursing of Mr Siyandenge must not be ignored ;

3. The pre -2021 election registration of infants as voters must seriously be investigated and civil servants involved be nabbed since they are still active in government;

4. The pre- 2021 elections registration of foreigners in Malawi and DRC boarders be investigated and those involved at NRC offices be nabbed ;

5. The printing of ballot papers which ended up being pre-marked must bother all of us ;

6. The local printers who printed the ballot papers that were pre marked must be made to account as such printers are still around ;

7. The persons at ECZ that shared the temperate for ballot papers be nabbed and charged for treason;

8. The people who gave instructions to cancel flying rights to opposition be nabbed for abuse of public office ;

9. The act of systematically censoring the journalists to go to Witness the printing of ballots be taken as abuse of public office ;

10. The 2021 Mandevu and Munali fracas by PF carders to attempt to rig the 2021 elections through a well- calculated attack on the polling stations must seriously be investigated as many of such people involved are well known and are around – if left unchecked, they will work towards perfecting the art;

11. Failure by the Speaker to hand over power when there was an active matter of Presidential Petition in the Concourt should not be ignored;

12. Testimony from KBF on Prime TV on how they were meeting judges at night when there was a presidential petition should concern all of us especially that such judges are still active and are now offering fake loyalty to the nation, and KBF is still around ;

13. The 2016 Chingola allegedly manipulated polls be accounted for as an act of treason as mere petitions do not sufficiently cure the problem and are out of time ;

14. The allegedly manipulated results in the Saver room , and the breaking into the saver room and all those involved be investigated as many of them are still active;

15. The manipulation of results on the ECZ website , which was reported on Muvi TV and later led to the closure of Muvi TV be probed as such matters can’t be left to posterity;

16. Campaign messages that fueled ethnic divisions at the expense of clear legal provisions that criminalize the act ;

17.Teachers who were recruited to help with rigging of elections be nabbed and prosecuted;

18. The establishment of Chitulika constituency by decree by the ECZ Chairman then , which has not been corrected remains unanswered; and

19. The nabbed men with pre marked ballots in Kanyama Constituency remains unaccounted for.

My view is that leaving such matters unresolved has the potential to cause future tensions given that many of the culprits or people that were involved are still active in the system ; many of them especially on NRC registration of foreigners and infants are still active in the system . Nothing stops them from using the same method in future elections.

Such unanswered questions should never be left to posterity . They should concern all of us . Citizens will never know till eternity what really happened.l if nothing is done .

All of us are aware that there willl serious attempts to rig the 2021 elections , equipment for rigging was allegedly purchased and centers for rigging were also established in Chilenje and some in Northern province, yet nobody will tell a story if these matters are not resolved. History has a tendency to repeat itself when perpetrators are left unpunished.