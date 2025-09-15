THE 2025 GCE EXAM RESULTS :Out of 136,455 GCE candidates, 19,154 failed to pass all their subjects

THE 2025 GENERAL CERTIFICATE OF EDUCATION (GCE) EXAMINATION RESULTS.





A total of 149,240 candidates entered for the 2025 General Certificate of Education Examination, representing a decrease by 0.46 percent from the 149,920 candidates who had entered for the same examination in 2024. Of the 149,240 that had entered for 2025 GCE examination, 48,093, representing 32.23 percent, were male and 101,147, representing 67.77 percent, were female.





Out of the 149,240 candidates who entered, a total of 136,455, representing 91.43 percent, sat the examination. Of the 136,455 candidates who sat the examination, 42,619 (31.23%) were male, while 93,836 (68.77%) were female. Of the 136,455 candidates that sat the 2025 GCE examination, 15, 331 sat for 5 or more subjects.





Meanwhile, a total of 12, 785 candidates, representing 7.89 percent were absent from the 2025 GCE Examination, comprising 5,474 (42.82%) male and 7,311 (57.18%) female andidates. The 2025 GCE absenteeism rate showed an increase of 0.68 percentage points, from 7.89 percent recorded in 2024 to 8.57 percent in 2025.





Out of the 136,455 candidates that sat the examination, 117, 301 representing 85.96 percent passed in at least one subject, while 19, 154 (14.04%) failed the examination, after not passing all the subjects they sat. Compared to 2024, the pass rate decreased by 1.42 percentage points.





Out of the 15, 331 candidates that sat for five (5) or more subjects, 3, 990 candidates representing 26.03 percent obtained the General Certificate of Education, which is equivalent to a School Certificate. A total of 10, 431, representing 68.04 percent, obtained Statements, while 910, representing 5.94 percent, failed the examination.