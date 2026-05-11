THE 24 HOUR ECONOMY: HOW ZAMBIA CAN CREATE OVER 2 MILLION NEW JOBS



A moment has arrived in the life of Zambia when we must stop arguing about personalities and start discussing ideas.





Our forefathers and foremothers did not unite over 73 tribes to build Zambia so that future generations would spend their days in bitterness, political hostility and economic despair. They built this country on a profound vision that all Zambians, regardless of tribe, region, religion or political affiliation, should live together in peace, dignity and shared prosperity.





Let us sacrifice a little for our country and embrace one of the most transformative economic ideas of our generation, i.e, making a National 24 hour economy a reality. This is a practical and achievable strategy to unlock Zambia’s productive capacity around the clock. It is a bold but realistic solution to unemployment, poverty and slow economic growth.





A 24 hour economy can create more than 2 million new jobs within a few years if implemented with discipline and national unity.





What is a 24 hour economy?



A 24 hour economy is an economic model where key sectors operate continuously in well organized shifts, supported by reliable electricity, transport, security and digital infrastructure. Instead of allowing factories, markets, industrial parks, logistics centres and service institutions to remain idle for large portions of the day, the economy functions day and night. This way, businesses earn more, workers get more opportunities, government collects more revenue, and families experience greater financial stability.





Does Zambia have the human capital?



Yes, Zambia’s labour force is estimated at more than 8 million people yet millions remain unemployed, underemployed or trapped in informal survival activities. This is not because Zambians are lazy. It is because our economy is not operating at full capacity.





A nation cannot expect maximum prosperity while much of its productive infrastructure sleeps for half the day.



How many jobs can be created?



With a phased implementation across mining, agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, tourism, ICT, healthcare and commerce, Zambia can conservatively generate; 800,000 direct jobs; and 1,200,000 indirect and supply chain jobs.





These opportunities would benefit the following, but not necessarily limited to young graduates, artisans and technicians, drivers and logistics workers, farmers and agro-processors, security personnel, ICT professionals, nurses and health workers and small business owners.





The greatest beneficiaries will be small and medium enterprises. When large businesses and institutions operate continuously, demand increases for food suppliers, packaging companies, cleaning services, maintenance contractors, transport operators, technology firms and security services.





SMEs are the backbone of economic diversification and the most powerful engine of job creation. When SMEs grow, communities prosper.



Which sectors are ready?



Mining: round the clock processing, engineering services and mineral value addition.





Agriculture: irrigation, storage, agro-processing and export logistics.



Manufacturing: additional shifts in factories and industrial parks.





Tourism: night economy development, cultural centers and hospitality services.



Financial Services: positioning Lusaka as a regional financial and business hub, inspired by centres such as Singapore.





ICT and Digital Services; call centres, software development and business process outsourcing.



Healthcare: expanded diagnostics, pharmacy and emergency services.



Retail and Markets: modern trading zones with improved safety and infrastructure.





What have other nations done?



Countries such as Singapore, United Arab Emirates, India and China have demonstrated that extended operating hours, efficient logistics and digital systems dramatically increase productivity and attract investment.





Zambia can do the same. We have the people. We have the resources. We have the strategic location.We have the talent. What we need is disciplined national execution.





What can we do now?



1. Establish Special 24 hour Economic Zones.



2. Guarantee reliable electricity and backup systems.



3. Strengthen police visibility and worker safety.





4. Expand night public transport.



5. Offer tax incentives to participating firms.



6. Support SMEs with affordable financing.



7. Accelerate digital payments and e-government services.



8. Introduce shift-based technical training.



9. Promote women and youth participation.



10. Coordinate nationally through the Presidential Delivery Unit.





The greatest threat to Zambia is not our differences. It is the failure to fully utilise our collective potential. Our people do not wake up each day asking who insulted whom. They ask where will I find a job?How will I educate my children? How will I grow my business? How will I build a better future? These are the questions leadership must answer.

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Hatred and bitterness must end! Let us replace endless political quarrels with concrete solutions. Our focus should be on building an economy that works as hard as our people do.





Together, we can build a Zambia in which the youth find meaningful employment, farmers become industrial suppliers, entrepreneurs become exporters, cities become centres of innovation, villages become engines of production and every citizen shares in national prosperity.





We can rise above our egos and unite around ideas rather than insults, around solutions rather than slogans, and around the greater national interest rather than narrow ambitions, our best days will still lie ahead.





The future of Zambia will not be built by those who criticise the most, but by those who think deeply, work tirelessly and believe unwaveringly in the genius of our people.





I remain profoundly confident that Zambia’s finest chapter has yet to be written.



Saviour Chishimba

President, United Progressive People (UPP)