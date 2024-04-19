THE 24 MILLION KWACHA ISSUED IN GRANTS, LOANS & SKILLS IN CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY IS A RECORD BREAKER – NKOMBO.

LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL

PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate Release)

18th April, 2024

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Hon. Garry Nkombo has hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for equitably sharing the nation’s wealth through the unpreceded increment of the Constituency Development Fund – CDF.

Hon. Nkombo has disclosed that Chawama Constituency alone, has in the last three years received a total of 24 million Kwacha in skills training, loans and grants, a figure he said would have been disbursed in 15 years had the CDF allocation remained at the initial 1.6 million Kwacha per constituency.

‘’President Hakainde Hichilema is determined to continue with the increments in CDF so that each constituency and our people can fill the impact of these funds regardless of political party affiliation” remarked Hon. Nkombo.

The minister said that the new dawn government is walking the talk by ensuring that tangible development is brought closer to the people, and this can be seen through the speedy decentralization agenda.

The minister made these remarks during the handover of the 2024 grants and skills CDF disbursements where a tune of Two Million, Two Hundred & Thirty Thousand Kwacha (K2, 230, 000.00) was issued to 108 Cooperatives with a total sum of Seven Hundred, Six Hundred & Thirty -Five Thousand, Four Hundred Sixteen Kwacha (7, 635, 416 .00) handed to 815 skills training.

Others who received a share of the 2024 CDF funds included 70 boarding school students who received Two Hundred Forty-One Thousand, One Hundred Fifty Kwacha, Nine Ngwee (K 241 .150. 09).

Those present at the event included Lusaka District Commissioner Ms. Rosa Zulu, Chawama Ward 2 Councillor Jawara Karma, Councillor Davies Chembo from Nkoloma ward and Councillor Ponsilio Phiri from John Howard ward 3.

Others also at the handover event were Lilayi Ward 4 Councillor Bright Mafuta and CDF Chairperson Mr. Reuben Nkandu.

Issued By: Dorothy Phiri

Public Relations Officer

Lusaka City Council