THE ADOPTION OF LUFEYO NGOMA FOR LUMEZI A CLEAR RESPECT FOR THE PEOPLE OF LUMEZI __ MBEBA

UPND Lundazi District official Mr Dawood Dackson Timangale Mbeba commonly known as Tims has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND National Management Committee for adopting Lufeyo Ngoma as the candidate for Lumezi Constituency.

He said it was clear that the President and the party respect the wish and will of the people on the Ground.

Mr Mbeba who is a prominent musician in Lundazi has congratulated Mr Lufeyo Ngoma and asked him to build on his long time legacy of respect for others and deliver for the people of Lumezi when given the opportunity by the people.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM