The allegation that Ms Mwangala Zaloumis is a “UPND Affiliate or card holder” is unsubstantiated and should be treated with caution.





Thursday 16th April 2026.



Recent assertions regarding Ms Mwangala Zaloumis risk casting unnecessary aspersions on her character despite a clear record of professionalism, integrity and impartiality. The allegation that Ms Mwangala Zaloumis is a “UPND Affiliate or card holder” is unsubstantiated and should be treated with caution.

Ms Zaloumis has built a distinguished reputation grounded in professionalism, integrity, and impartial service, values that are essential in her role and that consistently guide her conduct.





From a legal standpoint, Section 5(3) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act No. 25 of 2016 expressly prohibits the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) from being a member of any political party.

In addition, Ms Zaloumis took an oath of office under Article 229 of the Constitution of Zambia, committing herself to perform her duties impartially and without political bias. These legal safeguards underscore the expectation and obligation of neutrality in her position.





In terms of evidence, any allegation of party affiliation must be supported by credible, primary documentation, such as a verified party membership card, an official entry in a party register, or other authenticated records. As of 13 April 2026, there is no official record indicating that Ms Zaloumis holds membership in the UPND or any other political party.





It is also important to note that, under Zambian law, individuals are not required to prove a negative; rather, the burden of proof rests with those making the allegation. Unsubstantiated claims not only risk misleading the public but may also carry legal implications under the Defamation Act, Cap. 68.





Ultimately, Ms Zaloumis’ record of service, adherence to the law, and commitment to fairness should remain the basis upon which she is assessed.