THE ARCHITECT OF ACCOUNTABILITY: DEFENDING THE INTEGRITY OF EMMANUEL MWAMBA





In the tapestry of democracy, the most valuable thread is often the most uncomfortable one. Dr. Mwelwa’s recent critique of Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and the EMV platform characterizes the Ambassador as a “Dividing General.” However, a factual look at the landscape of Zambian politics reveals a different reality: Emmanuel Mwamba is not a divider of the house, but a rigorous inspector of its foundation.





The primary accusation against EMV is that it directs “withering critique” at fellow opposition leaders. In any mature democracy, leadership is not a gift, it is a responsibility that must be earned through scrutiny.





EMV has hosted diverse voices, from constitutional lawyers like John Sangwa SC to economists like Dr. Grieve Chelwa. These are not “partisan hits”; they are intellectual audits.



The Defense: To suggest that the opposition should be immune to internal critique is to advocate for the very “echo chambers” that stifle growth. If an opposition leader cannot withstand a “verified” interview, how will they withstand the immense pressure of state machinery?





Dr. Mwelwa suggests that because Ambassador Mwamba is in “exile,” he is disconnected from the “pulse” of the people. This ignores the reality of 21st-century political engagement.





EMV platform provides a voice for the voiceless at a time when traditional media spaces are increasingly constricted.One does not need to board a minibus to understand that the price of mealie meal is high or that the rule of law is under threat. By leveraging digital space, Mwamba has ensured that the “democratic flame” stays lit even when the wind blows hard against physical gatherings in Zambia.





The article asks if EMV is “auditioning for relevance.” On the contrary, Emmanuel Mwamba’s “Project 2026” focuses on policy-driven alternatives rather than mere personality worship.

Real unity is built on shared values, not shared silence.





By interrogating various contenders, Mwamba is helping the Zambian voter identify the most robust alternative to the status quo. This is the hallmark of a Strategist, not a divider. A general who ignores the flaws in his own ranks is the one who leads his troops to certain defeat.





Emmanuel Mwamba’s contribution to the Zambian political discourse is an essential exercise in intellectual honesty. He is not “testing which walls will fall”; he is pointing out the cracks so that the house can be reinforced before the storm of 2026.





We seek an opposition that is refined by fire, not one that is fragile and allergic to the truth. In this regard, Ambassador Mwamba is a vital asset to our democratic survival.



“Iron sharpens iron; so one person sharpens another.” (Proverbs 27:17)

THE COST OF SILENCE IS HIGHER THAN THE PRICE OF CRITIQUE: WHY ZAMBIA NEEDS THE TRUTH, UNFILTERED AND VERIFIED.





The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province