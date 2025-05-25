“THE BATON IS IN OUR HANDS”: HICHILEMA CALLS FOR YOUTH-DRIVEN, INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA





LUSAKA, 25 May 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema called on the continent’s current generation of leaders to step up and drive inclusive development, with a sharp focus on youth and women as the cornerstone of Africa’s future.





In a stirring address of Africa Freedom Day posted on his Facebook page as Zambia joins the rest of the continent in commemorating the 62nd anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU)—now the African Union (AU)— President Hichilema says today’s leadership at the heart of Africa’s next chapter.





“Today, the baton is in our hands,” he declared. “The current generation of African leaders must rise to the occasion by prioritizing inclusive economic growth… to ensure that development delivers jobs and opportunities for all Africans, especially the youth and women who remain the backbone of our continent’s future.”





His statement comes as Africa continues to grapple with economic inequalities, unemployment, and the urgent need to turn its demographic advantage into a driver of prosperity. Hichilema stressed that growth must not only be measured in numbers but in real improvements to people’s lives—particularly for those historically left behind.





“We owe it to those who came before us—and to those who will come after—to ensure that Africa’s progress is shared, sustainable, and people-centered,” the president said.





Paying homage to liberation giants like Kenneth Kaunda, Julius Nyerere, and Kwame Nkrumah, President Hichilema reminded citizens that the foundations of African unity and independence were built on courage and vision—and that same spirit is needed today to push the continent forward.





Zambia, he said, remains committed to a foreign policy rooted in peace, security, and economic diplomacy, and continues to advocate for a more just international financial system—one that empowers African nations to shape their own development paths.





“Instability anywhere on the continent is instability everywhere,” he warned, urging African nations to invest in peace and silence the guns as a prerequisite for progress.



© UPND Media Team