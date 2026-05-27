Paul Moono writes…

The Betrayal of Monze East, how Self-Interest Trampled the Will of the People

The grassroots mobilized, organized, and sacrificed with one goal in mind to deliver overwhelming victory for President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn agenda.

Yet today, that same grassroots finds itself sidelined, ignored, and insulted by the very man who claims to represent them.

Jack Museveni Mwiimbu may carry the paper of adoption, but he does not carry the hearts of Monze East. The people have made it clear in the streets, in the villages, and in every ward meeting that he is a stranger to their struggles.

He forced himself on a constituency that had already chosen its champion, using party machinery to override the voice of the ordinary voter. That is not leadership. That is imposition.

Victor Cheelo was the leader the people wanted. A humble mobilizer, a man of the soil, he walked the roads of Monze East without motorcades and spoke to farmers, traders, and youths without arrogance.

He understood that politics is about service, not entitlement. Under his leadership, Monze East would have delivered 100 percent of its vote for President Hakainde Hichilema without hesitation, because the people trusted him to carry their concerns to Lusaka.

Instead, selfish ambition erased that possibility.

Victor Cheelo was eliminated from the race through backroom maneuvers orchestrated by Jack Museveni Mwiimbu who prioritized personal survival over collective victory.

The consequences are already visible on the ground. Our reporter from Monze East confirms what every cadre knows in their bones: apathy is spreading. Many grassroots members who toiled for years are now saying they see no reason to vote when their preferred candidate was cut down for the sake of one individual’s political career.

When the people feel betrayed, even the strongest party structures begin to crack.

Let it be said plainly, this is not how you build a winning coalition. You do not alienate the mobilizers who bring in the numbers and expect the numbers to show up on election day.

You do not insult the intelligence of a constituency that has been loyal since the struggle days and expect them to cheer for a candidate they never chose. Monze East deserves respect, not imposition.

Heaven also takes note of such things. The people of Monze East believe that justice does not sleep, and that a leader who forces himself on unwilling subjects will find no blessing in his path.

There is a growing conviction that Jack Museveni Mwiimbu will not be rewarded with any ministerial position in the next regime, because leadership that rejects the people cannot be trusted with national responsibility.

Monze East is watching, and history is recording. The people still believe in President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision, but they will not be used as tools for personal elevation.