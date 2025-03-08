THE BETRAYAL OF NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE BY THE UPND GOVERNMENT- David Kakoma

THE BETRAYAL OF NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE BY THE UPND GOVERNMENT



The people of North Western Province overwhelmingly supported President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the 2021 General Elections, with the hope that their long-standing cries for meaningful development would finally be heard. However, nearly three years down the line, our province has been neglected and abandoned, despite the lofty promises made.



During the campaign period, the UPND made grand assurances that North Western Province would be a priority in their development agenda. The people were promised roads, hospitals, schools, and economic empowerment. However, today, the reality is glaring—North Western Province remains in a deplorable state with no sign of the promised development.



The Mutanda-Kasempa-Chavuma Road and the Mutanda-Mwinilunga Road are in a deteriorating condition, making transportation difficult for our people. These roads are vital to trade, commerce, and the daily livelihoods of many in the region. Yet, despite repeated calls for action, the UPND government has chosen to ignore this crucial infrastructure.



In 2022, the Vice President, Madam Mutale Nalumango, presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a University Teaching Hospital in Solwezi. This project was meant to bring world-class healthcare services to our region. However, to date, not a single brick has been laid. This is a clear indication that the UPND government is more interested in deception than in delivering on its commitments.



It is now evident that the UPND only sees the people of North Western Province as a stepping stone to power. They have exploited our trust and votes, yet they continue to deny us the development we rightfully deserve. Unlike the current administration, former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, despite not receiving significant support from this region, still ensured the implementation of serious infrastructure projects. Roads, hospitals, and schools were built under his leadership, and his developmental footprint is still visible today.



The people of North Western Province must open their eyes and realize that they have been used. It is time to demand accountability from the UPND government. We will not remain silent while our province is neglected. We call upon the government to urgently fulfill its promises and stop treating North Western Province as a mere political tool.

We demand action now, not empty promises!

David Kakoma