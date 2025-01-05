THE BIGGEST MOCKERY TO THE DEAD – SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA



In the Jewish tradition, birth and death are equalisers. A human being comes into this world with nothing and departs with nothing. Whereas escorting the dead is a big mitzvah since the dead cannot pay the living back, giving tzdakah (mistranslated as “charity”) or doing a mitzvah in the name of the dead is even more honourable. A Jew is buried in a very simple pine casket and no nail is used in its making.





Flowers are not permitted because the dead are no longer alive to appreciate their beauty. Thus, wreaths are a mockery to the departed. Spending US$2,000 on a casket is not a mitzvah. It’s an insult and it has no benefit to the dead. From the Jewish perspective, such an amount would better be spent on a cause to perpetuate the legacy of the dead like support to children left behind or any charitable entity. Haven’t you wondered why there are more trust funds in the developed world than Africa? Jewish communities can top the list in terms of trust funds that have been created to honour the memory of the dead.





A couple of months ago, we put to rest Mrs Cynthia Zukas Z”L (a jewess). She founded the Lechwe Trust for Zambian artists. Her husband, Mr. Simon Zukas Z”L, the first Jewish cabinet minister and freedom fighter in Zambia supported UNZA and CBU with a total of over US$ 1 million. His legacy continues to be supported by the Jewry. Although he was a cabinet minister, we laid him to rest in a pine coffin and President Hakainde Hichilema attended the burial (it was a state funeral). Thus, unlike other late Zambian ministers, ours was buried in a pine coffin made by ourselves (zero public expenditure on a coffin although he was entitled).





The capitalistic mentality among African politicians is one of the sources of Africa’s economic woes. Huge amounts are spent on campaign paraphernalia for free distribution as an investment with a mindset of getting a return on investment once in government. The priority of Africa’s political groupings is abuse of public resources as pay back for the huge investments in campaigns. This includes giving priority to foreign entities who sponsor groups of imposters.





One of the priorities for national development has to be mindset change and the Zambian youth hold the key to this new thinking.





We can honour the memory of Dandy Krazy by quietly contributing to the building of his legal in the arts industry. MHSRIP.